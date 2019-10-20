Historic first title for Glenroe after Limerick IHC final victory over Newcastle West

GLENROE are the 2019 Limerick IHC winners after a 1-13 to 0-10 final win over Newcastle West this Sunday afternoon.

In front of a big crowd in Kilmallock, the south Limerick side made amends for five previous final defeats in this grade - in 1975, ‘76, ‘77, 2005 & 2017.

The men in green and black are now promoted up to the Premier IHC in 2020 to join Knockainey, Bruff, Bruree, Dromin-Athlacca, Mungret, Cappamore and either Blackrock or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Glenroe, managed by Danny Murphy and coached by former Limerick and Dublin hurler Maurice O'Brien, were led to victory by captain Mark O'Connell who finished with nine points in this Nick Grene Sportsground Maintenance sponsored Limerick Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

Celebration time for @GlenroeGAA as Mark O'Connell lifts Limerick IHC Cup. Defeated Newcastle West after losing previous finals in 1975, ‘76, ‘77, 2005 & 2017. #GAA #LLSport #hurling pic.twitter.com/UIGyr8Fk2s — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) October 20, 2019

Glenroe were aided by the breeze in the opening half and led 1-9 to 0-7 at the break with Brian O'Connell getting their goal in the seventh minute.

Mike Mansell and David McCarthy also had first half points to ensure an advantage of five points at the break for the side that had Limerick's 2013 Munster SHC winner Stephen Walsh dominant at centre back.

Newcastle West had Diarmaid Kelly, Mark Kelly and Eoin Hurley on the mark in that first half but relied on Mike McMahon frees in the second half.

It was a second half without a score from play as O'Connell and McMahon traded frees from placed balls.

This tier three club championship doesn't progress into the provincial championship.

* See the weekend print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.