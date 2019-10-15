Crescent College, St Munchin's and Glenstal confirm Junior Cup squads ahead of opening ties

LIMERICK rivals Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's College have confirmed their squads ahead of this Wednesday's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup group fixture.

The Limerick sides will go head-to-head in a Group A contest in the new-look Junior Cup at Crescent College's Dooradoyle grounds at 2.30pm.

Group A of this season's Junior Cup also includes fellow Limerick schools Castletroy College and Ardscoil Ris who are due to meet in their opening round robin fixture this Friday at Castletroy College, 2.30pm.

Also in the Junior Cup this Wednesday, Glenstal Abbey School host Bandon Grammar School in Group B of the competition in Murroe, also at 2.30pm.

Up to eight members of the St Munchin's College squad have been involved in the Munster Schools U16 squad.

2018 Junior Cup winners St Munchin's include scrum-half Gordon Wood, son of former Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker Keith Wood in their squad.

To date this season, the Corbally side, who have won the Junior Cup on six occasions, have recorded wins over Glenstal Abbey and Ardscoil Ris as well as a loss to Rockwell College in semi final of the Limerick City Cup.

Opponents Crescent College have won the Junior Cup seven times, most recently in 2016.

The Crescent College squad includes the exciting Brandon Nash, brother of Munster winger Calvin Nash, as well as highly rated ball carrier Max Duggan, talented sporting all-rounder Jack Sommers, a key player in the Dooradoyle side's line-out operation, as well as highly rated back-rowers Conor Cleary and Cillian Kelly and composed decision-maker Ciaran Campbell.

The Glenstal Abbey squad, captained by Kieran Roche, includes six players who were members of their Junior Cup squad last season.

ST MUNCHIN'S College Junior Cup squad: Charlie Deedigan, Sean C Rice, Ben McCarthy, Alex Finn, Ben Quane, Conor Ward, Mark Walsh, Harry Bennis, Gordon Wood, Cillian O'Connor, Eoin McGurran, Liam Angermann, Eoin Walsh, Conor McCarthy, Oisin Pepper, Eoin Sarsfield, Cathal Colgan, Marcus Corrigan, Rian Burke, Tony Foley, Oisin Minogue, Eoin O'Shea, Joseph Noonan, Ronan Deegan, Azad Mohamed, Calum Cunningham, Peter Dougan, Calum Cunningham, Ruairi Walshe Kelly, Sam Long, Trinity Minehan, Shane Geraghty, Edward O'Gorman, Leon Rush, Marcus Hogan, Jack Doran, Feargal de Barra, Jack O'Callaghan.

Coaches: Head Coach: Eoghan Rowley; Forwards coach David Quinlan, Backs coach: Gary Quilligan; Strength and conditioning: Jack Brady and Eric Finn.

CRESCENT College Comprehensive: Andrew Condon, Lee O'Grady*, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Sommers*, Max Duggan*, Conor Cleary (vc)*, Andrew Ahearne, Cillian Kelly (Capt), Michael Cleary, Oscar Davey, Luke Ryan, Ciaran Campbell, Jed O'Dwyer, Josh Boland, Ryan Godfrey, Darragh Walsh, Fionn Casserly, Henry Ezomo, Conor Benson, Mark Molloy, Joe Mcenery, Brandon Nash*, Evan Bennett. *Denotes played Junior Cup last season.

Coaches: Head coach: Seaghan Gleeson; Forwards coach: Ger Moloney; Backs coach: Stephen Tuohy; S&C: Cecilia Hoffman.

GLENSTAL Abbey School: Kieran Roche (Captain)*, Ke Burke-Young*, William Cahir-Whelan*, James Cannon, Nyoleme Agbanobi*, Jonanthan Cunningham-Ash, Paddy Frawley, Alex Waller, Conal O'Murthuile, Oisin Portley, Garvan Woodcock*, Ciaran Woodcock, Killian Brennan, Daragh Lehane*, Seamus Hanly, Tom Ryan, Conor McCormack, Daniel

Hughes-Laven, John Twomey, Michael McDonagh, Max Stone, Ronan Walshe, Bobby Kerr, Tom Breslin, Zaac Dooley, Max

Japy, Harry Kenny, Ian Supple, Diego Sun, Ben Costello, Casimir Zach, Pierce O'Neill, Sam O'Farrell, Harry Gleeson.

Coaches: Head Coach, Nick Miller; Backs Coach: Nick Miller; Forwards Coach: Ronan Coffey; Physio: Fabienne Green; Physio

Claire Gilligan