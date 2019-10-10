Two elections and seven candidates confirmed for Limerick GAA Annual Convention

THERE will be two elections at the Limerick GAA Annual Convention in December.

Nominations closed this week and Limerick is set to have elections for the role of Central Council delegate and the two Munster Council delegate positions.

All other officers were returned unopposed for 2020.

The Annual Convention will take place on Monday December 16 in the Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel in Adare – starting with mass at 6.30pm.

The five year rule means four officers had to depart their roles - Central Council delegate Denis Holmes, Munster Council delegate Frank Reidy, Development Officer Seamus Twomey and Coaching and Games Officer Mike Cunningham.

All four were nominated for new roles.

Denis Holmes (Oola) is the new Coaching and Games Officer after being nominated unopposed for the vacant position.

The Development Officer role is now a nominated position and will be fill in January.

That leaves the Central Council and Munster Council delegate roles to be filled.

Paul Foley (Patrickswell) and Frank Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) are both nominated for the one Central Council role. Foley opted not to continue in his Munster Council position to contest the Central Council role, while Reidy departs his Munster Council role due to the five year rule.

This week was also the deadline for motions and these will be circulated to clubs ahead of the December Annual Convention.

There are five nominations for the two Munster Council delegate positions – out-going Development Officer Seamus Twomey (Croom), out-going Coaching and Games Officer Mike Cunningham (Killeedy), former Bord na nOg chairman Denis Carroll (South Liberties), former Development Officer Tim Ryan (Crecora-Manister) and former Limerick GAA treasurer Donal Morrissey (Ahane).

2020 County Board executive: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Vice-Chairman Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys), Secretary Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock), Assistant-Secretary Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks), Treasurer Liam Bourke (Fedamore), Assistant-Treasurer Sean Bourke (Crecora), Irish Officer Jim Enright (Askeaton), Childrens Officer Gerry McNamara (Mungret), Youth Officer Pat Davoren (Ballybrown), Coaching Officer Denis Holmes (Oola), PRO Hugh Murphy (Blackrock).