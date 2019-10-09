Limerick man appointed Offaly minor hurling manager

FORMER Limerick hurler Leo O'Connor is the new Offaly minor hurling manager.

The Claughaun man was ratified for the 2020 role by Offaly County Board this Tuesday night.

The former Limerick minor and U-21 hurling manager was coach to the Offaly minors in 2019 but now steps into the role of manager for next season.

O'Connor will have selectors in Leonard Deane and Ray Cordial, with a coach to be appointed.

A Limerick hurling star of the '90s, O'Connor managed Limerick to the 2011 Munster U-21 hurling title with Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes and Graeme Mulcahy all in the starting team.

O'Connor then guided a Limerick minor team to a Munster final in 2015 - All-Ireland winners Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey all in the starting team.

Prior to his 2019 line-up with Offaly, O'Connor was involved with his home club and with the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy.