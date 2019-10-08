Details of Limerick club's Munster Senior Cup final tie confirmed

FIXTURE details for Young Munster's Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup final clash with holders Cork Constitution have been confirmed.

The 2019/20 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final between seven-time winners Munsers' and Cork Con will take place at Musgrave Park on Friday, December 20 at 7.30pm.

Munsters' last success in the Munster Senior Cup was in 2010 when the Greenfields side defeated UCC 22-13 in the decider.

The Limerick side claimed a 26-7 home victory over Cashel to book their place in this season's decider, having beaten Shannon at Thomond Park in the quarter-finals.

Munsters' will be facing Con' in the final for the third time in five years. The Limerick side will be hoping it's a case of third time lucky as they suffered defeats to the Cup holders in both the 2016 and 2017 finals.