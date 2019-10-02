WATCH: Árdscoil lose out in 10-try thriller in new-look Munster Schools Senior Cup

Reporter:

Ardscoil Ris centre Killian Dineen makes a break in his side's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup tie with Munster CSP at Thomond Park on Wednesday evening Picture: Dermot Lynch

ÁRDSCOIL Ris were edged out by amalgamation side and competition newcomers Munster Clubs Schools Select (CSP), on a 29-31 scoreline in their opening Group A fixture of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

The two sides shared out 10 tries evely in an exciting and enterprising contest. Munster CSP led 31-24 as the clock ticked into added time.

However, a terrific piece on composed play which saw Ardscoil move the ball from deep inside their '22, holding onto it through countless phases, eventually resulted in winger Lochlainn O'Keeffe touching down in the left corner for his second of the game, to drag the Limerick side back to within two points of the visitors.

However, the conversion from the most difficult of angles right on the touchline was off target as Munster CSP held on for the win.

The winners, who had enjoyed the greater amount of territory and possession in the second half, had a terrific display from second row Diarmuid Dennehy, of Bruff RFC.

