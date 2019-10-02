WATCH: Árdscoil lose out in 10-try thriller in new-look Munster Schools Senior Cup

ÁRDSCOIL Ris were edged out by amalgamation side and competition newcomers Munster Clubs Schools Select (CSP), on a 29-31 scoreline in their opening Group A fixture of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup on Wednesday night.

The two sides shared out 10 tries evely in an exciting and enterprising contest. Munster CSP led 31-24 as the clock ticked into added time.

However, a terrific piece on composed play which saw Ardscoil move the ball from deep inside their '22, holding onto it through countless phases, eventually resulted in winger Lochlainn O'Keeffe touching down in the left corner for his second of the game, to drag the Limerick side back to within two points of the visitors.

However, the conversion from the most difficult of angles right on the touchline was off target as Munster CSP held on for the win.

WATCH: @ArdscoilRisLimk in for their fourth try. Limerick side trail Munster CSP 24-31 after 64 mins in Munster Schools Senior Cup Group A tie at Thomond Park #LLSport @asobrfc @LimkLeaderSport #MSSC pic.twitter.com/rjloW9m1Ug — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) October 2, 2019

The winners, who had enjoyed the greater amount of territory and possession in the second half, had a terrific display from second row Diarmuid Dennehy, of Bruff RFC.

More to follow: