Clincial Munster score bonus point win over Dragons in PRO14

MUNSTER opened their Guinness PRO14 campaign with a clinical 39-9 bonus point win over Dragons before an official attendance of 10,878 on a filthy wet afternoon at Thomond Park.

Munster, minus their 12 irish internationals on World Cup duty with Ireland, scored three first half tries to lead 22-6 at half-time.

Poweful number eight Arno Botha, Man of the Match Shane Daly and flanker Jack O'Donoghue all dotted down in the opening half.

Munster took full advantage of the sin-binning of Dragons hooker Richard Hibbard to score 12 points in that opening half when he was off the pitch.

The home side dotted down twice more in the second half through Tyler Bleyendaal, who bagged the bonus point try on the hour mark, and replacement hooker Diarmuid Barron late on to seal a commanding success.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James Cronin, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Chris Cloete, Alby Mathewson, Liam Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan.

DRAGONS: Jordan Williams; Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Owen Jenkins; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (C); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Leon Brown; Joe Davies, Matthew Screech; Huw Taylor, Ollie Griffiths, Lewis Evans. Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Ryan Bevington, Lloyd Fairbrother, Max Williams, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Jacob Botica, Tyler Morgan.