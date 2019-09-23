LIT and Limerick GAA team up to launch LIT Gaelic Grounds Scholarship Programme

A unique scholarship programme aimed at Limerick GAA members who attend Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has been officially launched by the college and the Limerick GAA County Board, as part of the ongoing implementation of the LIT Gaelic Grounds partnership.

The agreement, which included the re-naming of Limerick’s county grounds as LIT Gaelic Grounds, also incorporates Limerick GAA internships and work experience for LIT students in sports coaching, event management, marketing and other areas as well as LIT support for Limerick GAA clubs.

Students of LIT, including 2019-2020 entrants, are invited to apply for the scholarship which includes benefits such as

Financial Support

Academic Support

Accommodation Support

Gym Membership

Injury Management

Sports Nutrition

LIT Branded Sportswear

Community Project



Applicants must be involved with a GAA Club, Ladies Football Club or Camogie Club in Limerick or LIT to apply for the scholarship programme, but do not necessarily have to play the game as the programme also includes administration scholarships. The administration scholarships are for club members who are supporting the LIT sports clubs and their own club or community in other ways, such as social media, club administration and demonstrated community leadership.

As well as being a member of the GAA the applicants must also show how they are involved in their local community or club, as part of the application process.

Launching the scholarship programme, LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “The LIT Gaelic Grounds Scholarship is one of the core elements of the 10-year agreement between LIT and Limerick GAA. It encompasses our joint values of community support and involvement, by supporting access to education and encouraging our students to get involved in their local clubs and voluntary organisations.

“The scholarship is an example of how we can positively impact the lives of people in our community when we combine our resources. Through this scholarship students will receive a variety of supports including financial assistance, academic support and help to attain the highest level in their chosen sport. I would therefore invite all eligible students to apply for this unique scholarship.”

Limerick GAA Chairman John Cregan said, “Limerick GAA is delighted with the progress to date of our new partnership with LIT which is benefiting our local communities as well as the GAA. And what better way to support our communities than to assist with access to education while encouraging involvement with local voluntary groups, clubs and organisations.”

“That is why I believe one of the most exciting initiatives built into the 10-year agreement is the LIT Gaelic Grounds Scholarship. If, at the end of this process, we are responsible for one student attending third level education, who might not otherwise have been given the opportunity to do so, then this programme will be worth it.”

To apply to the LIT Gaelic Grounds Scholarship programme log on to http://litgaelicgrounds.ie.