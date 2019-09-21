Just one Limerick club reaches Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

THREE of the four semi-finalists in this season's Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup are now known.

Just one Limerick club has made it through to the last four stage of the competition.

Young Munster set up a home semi-final meeting with Cashel at Tom Clifford Park next weekend following their hard fought 23-17 victory at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Cashel ended UL-Bohs' interest in this season's competition when recording a hard-earned 10-7 victory in their quarter-final clash at UL on Friday night.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Garryowen saw their interest in this season's Munster Senior Cup ended once again by Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

Cup holders Cork Con repeated their victory in last season's final over Garryowen when securing a narrow 9-7 victory on Leeside.

Garryowen had led the battle of the two All-Ireland League Division 1A sides 7-6 at half-time on Saturday.

The 'Light Blues' points came courtesy of an Andrew O'Byrne try on 20 minutes which was converted by Peader Collins.

In difficult conditions, the sides managed just one score between them in the second period, a third penalty goal for the home side which proved the match-winner.

Cork Constitution will now face either UCC or Highfield in the second semi-final of the Munster Senior Cup.

Garryowen travel back to Temple Hill on Saturday, October 5 to take on AIL champions Cork Con in the opening round of the new AIL Division 1A season.