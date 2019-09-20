Fitzgerald brothers to face old club Munster in Connacht colours

TWO brothers who lined out for Munster for several years will come face-to-face with their old team mates when Connacht host Johann van Graan's charges in a pre-season friendly at the Sportsground tomorrow, 3pm.

Twenty one-year-old Conor Fitzgerald has been selected at out-half for Connacht in the final pre-season friendly fixture before the start of the Guinness PRO14, while his older brother Stephen has been named on the wing for the home side in the interprovincial clash.

Conor Fitzgerald was among three players from the Connacht Academy to sign their first professional contracts with the province this season.

Shannon RFC out-half Conor Fitzgerald, who played in an All-Ireland minor hurling final for Limerick, has signed a pro contract with Connacht for the 2019/2020 season.

Having joined the Connacht Academy at the start of last season, Fitzgerald has already made a significant contribution to the Connacht senior side. The talented play-maker made nine appearances in all for Connacht last season, through a mixture of the European Challenge Cup and the PRO14.

Fitzgerald scored a crucial try which he duly converted 10 minutes from time to Connacht a hard-earned win away to Oyonnax in the squad’s opening pre-season game of the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, his 23-year-old older brother Stephen left Munster to join up with Connacht initially on a short-term deal last December. It was later confirmed that Fitzgerald's switch to the Sportsground had been made permanent.

Fitzgerald made his PRO12 debut for Munster in September 2015 against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, scoring his first senior try.

Shannon clubman Fitzgerald featured in the Ireland Men's 7s squad and made five Munster A appearances in the B&I Cup later that season.

Fitzgerald played a significant role in Munster A's 2016/17 B&I Cup title winning campaign.

Following three years in the Academy programme, the former Ardscoil Ris star graduated to a Senior Development contract in June 2017.

Fitzgerald made his Connacht debut in the interprovincial win over Ulster at the end of 2018