Limerick FC player forced to fundraise for knee surgery

Limerick FC midfielder Sean Russell is to fundraise for his own knee operation. Taking to social media the 25 year old commented "The last few months have been extremely tough for me. It is important to speak up and there is no shame in asking for help when you need it. Any help would be appreciated. I will be looking to hopefully do some fundraisers over the coming weeks to help with medical costs"

Russell, in May, gave an insight into his on going battle with the club surrounding a €4,500 outstanding medical bill. The player injured his knee earlier this season in a 2-0 win over Athlone Town at the Markets Field and has yet to undergo surgery.

The player also mentioned in his post that he has not received any help from the club or the FAI, adding that he will not be looking to run a fundraiser to pay for the costs.