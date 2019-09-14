WATCH: Super Saturday for Limerick sides in Munster Senior Cup

TWO more Limerick sides, Shannon and UL-Bohemian, booked their places in the quarter-finals of this season's Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup after scoring impressive second round wins this Saturday.

All-Ireland League Division 1B side Shannon thumped Dolphin 47-7 at Musgrave Park to book their last eight spot, while UL-Bohemian also ran out convincing winners over Cork opposition, blitzing Sunday's Well 31-0 at a sun-drenched Annacotty.

A clinical Shannon side ran in six tries in all to set up a mouth-watering Munster Senior Cup quarter-final clash with local rivals Young Munster.

Recent signing from Australia, Billy Gray, scored one of Shannon's tries, while the exciting utility back also kicked three penalties and four conversions for an impressive personal haul of 22 points.

2007 Cup winners Shannon also had tries from Charie Carmody, early on, Luke Moylan, Jamie McGarry, Jordan Prenderville and Ikem Ugwueru.

Meanwhile, UL-Bohemian set up a quarter-final clash with Cashel, second round winners over Old Crescent on Friday night, when proving much too good for Sunday's Well.

WATCH: Two quickfire tries early in second half power @ulbohemianrfc in 31-0 lead v Sundays Well in Munster Senior Cup second round tie at Annacotty #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport #MSC pic.twitter.com/NjYyImiPjG — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 14, 2019

UL-Bohs' took a grip of the game inside 15 seconds when dynamic prop Joey Conway dotted down after Sunday's Well had failed to deal with the kick-off.

Former Ireland U20 prop Conway went on to add a second try in the opening half, while second row Craig Irwin also touched down for the home side who led 19-0 at half-time. Scrum-half Alan Kiely had converted two of the tries.

The Red, Red Robins put the game beyond doubt within six minutes of the restart as Joseph Purcell and Jamie Shanahan added further tries, with Kiely converting the latter score.

Elsewhere, in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup, Garryowen travel to Temple Hill to take on Cork Constitution, while UCC host Highfield in an all-Cork affair.