London Irish confirm squad for Munster Rugby friendly

London Irish have named their squad for Friday night's pre-season friendly with Munster at Irish Independent Park. A squad of 29 players will travel to compete for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy, which is contested on each occasion that London Irish play an Irish province in a pre-season match. The trophy is named in honour of a young London Irish supporter who passed away in 2005. The squad of 30 will be captained by Franco van der Merwe and includes former Leinster players Conor Gilsenan and Brendan Macken.

London Irish squad:

1. Harry Elrington / Will Goodrick-Clarke

2. Dave Porecki / Ross McMillan*

3. Lovejoy Chawatama / Patric Cilliers

4. Chunya Munga / Barney Maddison ©

5. Franco van der Merwe © / Sam Collingridge

6. George Nott / Ben Donnell

7. Conor Gilsenan / Blair Cowan

8. Matt Rogerson / Izaiha Moore-Aione

9. Rory Brand / Scott Steele

10. Stephen Myler / Jacob Atkins

11. / 14. Ollie Hassell-Collins / Ben Loader / Tom Fowlie

12. Terrence Hepetema / Matt Williams

13. Curtis Rona / Brendan Macken

15. Tom Parton / Will Partington

*Ross McMillan has joined London Irish on a short-term contract as Rugby World Cup cover.