Limerick's William O'Connor holds his nerve at European Darts Matchplay

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor powered his way into the final day of action at the 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Germany with a thrilling win over favourite Peter Wright.

Last year’s European Darts Matchplay finalist O’Connor, from Cappamore, stunned world number six Wright in a last-leg decider to book his place into the third round in Mannheim.

The 33-year-old Limerick man was clinical on three-figure checkouts, landing finishes of 100, 118 and a match-winning 105 on his way to victory.

O'Connor reached Saturday night's second round after scoring another nail-biting win, this time against Max Hopp, of Germany.

World ranked number 42 O'Connor will now face England's Joe Cullen in the third round of the European Darts Matchplay on Sunday afternoon.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the tournament are due to be played on Sunday evening.

O'Connor reached the final of the European Darts Matchplay in 2018, losing 8-2 to Michael van Gerwen in the final.