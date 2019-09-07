Mixed day for two Limerick sides in Munster Senior Cup
Bruff exited the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup on Saturday while UL-Bohemian recorded an impressive first round win
IT was a mixed day for the two Limerick sides competing in the opening round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup.
All-Ireland League Division 2A side UL-Bohemian scored a comprehensive 29-0 away victory over 2C side Midleton at Towns Park.
Meanwhile, Bruff suffered a disappointing 20-3 home defeat to Sundays Well in the battle of the two AIL Division 2C sides.
UL-Bohs ran in four tries in all in their comprehensive victory over Midleton. The Annacotty side can now look forward to a second round home meeting with Bruff's conquerors Sunday's Well.
Laying the foundation for this victory in the opening half, UL-Bohs led their hosts 15-0 at half-time, with tries from Colin Ryan and Rory White, while Alan Kiely kicked a penalty and conversion.
Two further tries followed for the Red, Red Robins in the second half as Ryan and White each ended the game with a brace of touchdowns. Alan Kiely converted both for UL-Bohs who must go back to 1962 for their last Munster Senior Cup final success.
2011 Munster Senior Cup winners Bruff trailed Sundays Well 3-10 at half-time in Kilballyowen Park in their first round tie.
French scrum-half Florent Riguet kicked Bruff's first half points. The Cork side added a further converted try and penalty in the second period to ease clear as Bruff failed to register a point in the second 40 minutes.
Also in the second round of the Munster Senior Cup next weekend, Shannon travel to Dolphin, while Old Crescent host Cashel.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on