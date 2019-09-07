Munster A succumb to arch rivals Leinster A in Celtic Cup

MUNSTER A suffered a heavy 47-21 defeat to arch rivals Leinster A in the Celtic Cup at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The Munster scores came courtesy of two excellent Ben Healy tries and a strong finish from replacement Cian Hurley with Healy landing all three conversions.

With six of the Leinster A side having previously lined out for their senior side, the youthful Munster A side were up against it from the off with Leinster A racing into an early lead.

Clinical attack from the visitors saw Leinster race into a 28-0 lead, before Healy struck for his first try to reduce the visitors half time lead to 28-7.

Leinster crossed twice in the opening 13 minutes of the second half to put the issue beyond doubt.

Garryowen clubman Healy weaved his way through for Munster’s second try after the hour and Hurley crossed for Munster’s third late on after an extended period of pressure but Leinster had the last work with Dan Sheehan scoring in the last play.



SCORERS: Munster A: Tries: Ben Healy (two) and Cian Hurley. Cons: Ben Healy (three). Leinster A: Tries: Andrew Smith 3, Jack Aungier, Ronan Watters, Bryan Byrne, Paddy Patterson; Cons: Harry Byrne 5, Paddy McKenzie



MUNSTER A: Alan Tynan (Jack Crowley, 71); Matt Bowen (Pa Ryan, 65), Harry O’Riordan, Alex McHenry, Rob Hedderman; Ben Healy, Craig Casey (Charlie O’Doherty, 60); Luke Masters (Mark Donnelly, 58), Eoghan Clarke ( Scott Buckley, 58), Corrie Barrett (James Kendrick, 65); Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly; David Hyland, Jack Daly (Capt) (Cian Hurley, h-t), Luke Clohessy (Kevin Seymour, 65).

LEINSTER A: Jack Kelly; Andrew Smith, Gavin Mullin, Tommy O'Brien, Rob Russell; Harry Byrne, Rowan Osborne; Michael Milne, Bryan Byrne (Captain), Jack Aungier, Jack Dunne, Oisin Dowling, Sean O'Brien, Ronan Watters, Ronan Foley. Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Harry Noonan, Tom Clarkson, Brian Deeny, David Aspil, Paddy Patterson, Paddy McKenzie, Liam Turner.