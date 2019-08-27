Limerick Charity Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed

THE semi-final fixtures for this season's Limerick Charity Cup have been confirmed.

The opening semi-final takes place this Thursday night when holders Young Munster travel to New Ormond Park to face Nenagh Ormond, 8pm.

While Munsters' had a bye into this week's semi-final, Nenagh Ormond secured their last four spot as a result of their 26-16 quarter-final win over UL-Bohemian.

The second semi-final will see competition surprise packets Old Crescent and Bruff go head-to-head at Rosbrien on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Old Crescent scored a deserved 20-14 quarter-final win over Shannon to book their place in this weekend's semi-final, while AIL Division 2C side Bruff stunned Division 1A outfit Garryowen 6-5 at Kilballyowen Park on Friday night to advance to the last four.