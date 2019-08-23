REVEALED: Fixture details for Munster's Heineken Champions Cup games

MUNSTER will kick off their hugely demanding fixture schedule in the 2019/2020 Heineken Champions Cup with a trip to the Liberty Stadium to face the Ospreys on Saturday, November 16 at 5.30pm.

Last season's beaten semi-finalists Munster will then take on French Top 14 giants Racing 92 in their first home game in the pool stages at Thomond Park on Saturday, November 23 at 5.30pm.

It was also confirmed in the fixture details announced this Friday morning that Munster will take on holders Saracens in the back-to-back Round 3 and Round 4 pool games.

Munster host Saracens at Thomond Park in Round 3 on Saturday, December 7 at 5.30pm, while Johann van Graan's charges take on Sarries' in the return game at Allianz Park on Saturday, December 14, 3pm.

In Round 5, Munster will travel to France to face Racing 92 on the weekend of January 10-11, 2020, while Munster complete their programme of pool games against the Ospreys at Thomond Park on Sunday, January 19, 1pm.

Tickets for all three of Munster’s home games in the Heineken Champions Cup will be on sale from this, Friday, afternoon.

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Fixtures (All times are local)

Round 1

Saturday, November 16

Ospreys v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium, 5.30pm – BT Sport

Round 2

Saturday, November 23

Munster Rugby v Racing 92, Thomond Park, 5.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 3

Saturday, December 7

Munster Rugby v Saracens, Thomond Park, 5.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 4

Saturday, December 14

Saracens v Munster Rugby, Allianz Park, 3pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 5

TBC Saturday/Sunday, January 11/12

Racing 92 v Munster Rugby, TBC

Round 6

Sunday, January 19

Munster Rugby v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 1pm – BT Sport

2019/2020 Heineken Champions Cup pools

Pool 1: Leinster Rugby, Lyon, Northampton Saints, Benetton Rugby

Pool 2: Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks

Pool 3: ASM Clermont Auvergne, Ulster Rugby, Harlequins, Bath Rugby

Pool 4: Saracens, Munster Rugby, Racing 92, Ospreys

Pool 5: Toulouse, Gloucester Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Montpellier