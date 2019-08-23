Limerick's Tim Rice claims top five finish in Irish PGA Championship

LIMERICK’S Tim Rice claimed a top five finish after the final round of the 109th Irish PGA Championship at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club.

2007 Irish PGA Championship winner Rice, of Limerick Golf Club, fired a final round of 73 for a three-round total of -2.

Rice’s total saw him finish five shots behind winner Damien McGrane, who also claimed the title in 2016.

The Limerick golfer had opened with rounds of 69 and 72 in the 54-hole competition.

Forty two-year-old Rice completed a wire-to-wire success at the Irish PGA Championship in 2017 at Moyvalley Hotel and Golf Resort.

In Thursday’s final round of the 2019 Irish PGA Championship, Rice made three birdies in his opening nine, but these were offset by three bogeys in his opening five holes.

A solid back nine included a birdie at the 15th. However, the Limerick man made a double bogey 7 at the 18th hole for a frustrating finish to his round.

Meanwhile, winner McGrane cruised round in level par to edge out Michael McGeady who posted a best of the week round of 64.

McGrane started the day with a four-shot advantage and showed all his experience, crafting a round that featured one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars to finish on -7.

Forty eight-year-old McGrane said: “I've realised that some of my colleagues might never win this trophy so when you do win, you need to be mindful and respectful of that fact.

“I'm glad to win it for a second time. It's a stepping stone. I'm nearly 50 and I'm hoping I will be in good shape to be able to compete on the Seniors Tour.”