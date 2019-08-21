Limerick's Tim Rice in contention ahead of final round of Irish PGA Championship

LIMERICK Golf Club's Tim Rice remains in contention to win a second Irish PGA Championship in three years at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club ahead of Thursday's final round.

2017 Irish PGA Championship winner Rice fired a second round of 72 to go with his opening round of 69 to stand on -3 and four shots behind 36-hole leader Damien McGrane.

McGrane made light of blustery conditions in Bunclody, storming home in 29 shots to grab the lead at the 109th playing of the event.



The cut fell at +12 with 52 players making it through to the final round today. The first group will tee off at 8am with McGrane, Rice and Jimmy Bolger getting started at 11.10am.



109th Irish PGA Championship

Sponsored by TLC Nursing Homes

at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club (Par 72)

Leading scores

1 Damien McGrane (Carlow GC) 70 67 -7

2 Tim Rice (Limerick GC) 69 72 -3

T3 Jimmy Bolger (Kilkenny GC) 69 73 -2

T3 David Barry (Douglas GC) 74 68 -2

T3 Steven Quinlan (SQ Golf) 68 74 -2

T6 Brian McElhinney (Evolve Golf Coaching) 70 73 -1

T6 Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) 71 72 -1

T6 Nicholas Grant (Knock Golf Club) 71 72 -1

T9 David Higgins (Waterville Golf Links) 73 71 Lvl

T9 Colm Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) 70 74 Lvl