2017 winner Tim Rice of Limerick off to flying start in 109th Irish PGA

2017 CHAMPION Tim Rice, of Limerick Golf Club, is just one shot off the lead after the opening day of the the 109th Irish PGA Championship at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club.

Forty two-tyear-old Rice fired an excellent opening round of 69 to sit on -3, just one shot adrift of leader Steven Quinlan, of (SQ Golf).

Leader Quinlan birdied the third when he hit a wedge into a foot, the 11th where he holed from 18 feet and the 14th and 15th.

He leads Rice, Jimmy Bolger (Kilkenny GC) and the 2017 Irish PGA Champion, by a shot with Colm Moriarty (Glasson GC), Damien McGrane (Carlow GC) and Brian McElhinney (Evolve Golf Coaching) a shot further back on two-under.

Afterwards Tim Rice, who turned professional in 2003, said: “That was a nice solid start, I'm happy with that,” said Rice.

“It's a great test of golf, a proper course, you have to hit a lot of good shots to do well.”

109th Irish PGA Championship

Sponsored by TLC Nursing Homes

at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club (Par 71)

Leading scores

1 S Quinlan (SQ Golf) -4 68

T2 J Bolger (Kilkenny GC) -3 69

T2 T Rice (Limerick GC) -3 69

T4 B McElhinney (Evolve Golf Coaching) -2 70

T4 C Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) -2 70

T4 D McGrane (Carlow GC) -2 70

T7 C Power (McGuirks Golf) -1 71

T7 S Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) -1 71

T7 N Grant (Knock GC) -1 71

T7 B Jnr McCormack (Royal Dublin GC) -1 71