Limerick teenager in Irish squad for Rugby Europe U-18 Men’s 7s Championship
A TALENTED Limerick teenager has been included among 12 players to represent Ireland in this weekend’s Rugby Europe Under-18 Men’s Sevens Championship in Gdansk, Poland.
Jack Ward Murphy, of Garryowen FC, Ardscoil Ris and Munster, has been selected in the squad for the prestigious event which takes place this Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18.
Ireland came second in the tournament last September in Panevezys, Lithuania
Twelve teams will compete at the event, spread across four pools. Ireland are drawn in Pool B along with Georgia, Russia and Luxembourg.
Ireland U18s Sevens side begin their tournament with a game against Luxembourg on Saturday at 10.44am Irish time.
Rugby Europe will stream the tournament at www.rugbyeurope.tv
IRELAND UNDER-18 MENS SEVENS Squad
Diarmuid Kilcommins (Corinthians/ Connacht)
Michael Cooke (Ealing Trailfinders/ IQ Rugby)
James Langston (Wasps Academy/Harrow School/IQ Rugby)
Success Edogun (Kilkenny College /Leinster)
Joshua O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)
Aaron Leahy (CBC, Cork/ Munster)
Jack Ward Murphy (Garryowen/ Ardscoil Ris / Munster)
Charlie Worth (Royal School Armagh/ Letterkenny/ Ulster)
Ben Moxham (Ballymena/ Ulster)
Conor McKee (Ulster Rugby/ Ulster)
Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/ Ulster)
Rory Dwyer (Previously Belvedere College/ Leinster)
Irish Fixtures
Saturday, August 17
11.44 Local/ 10.44 Irish Time - Ireland v Luxembourg
14.29 Local/ 13.29 Irish Time - Ireland v Russia
17.14 Local/ 16.14 Irish Time - Ireland v Georgia
Sunday, August 18
Semi-Finals and Finals
