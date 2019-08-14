Limerick clubs learn Munster Senior Cup draw

THE Draw for the 2019/20 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup was made this Wednesday in Cork

First Round: Saturday, September 7, (2.30pm)

Drawn from four teams from Division 2A (Cashel, Dolphin, Nenagh Ormond, Old Crescent, UL Bohemian – one team receives a Bye into the second round), and four teams from Division 2C (Bruff, Clonmel, Midleton, Sunday’s Well) of the All Ireland League.

Midleton v UL-Bohemian

Bruff v Sunday’s Well

Nenagh Ormond v Cashel

Dolphin v Clonmel

Second Round: Saturday, September 14 (2.30pm)

Drawn from one Division 1B team (Highfield or Shannon – one team receives a Bye into the quarter-finals) and one Division 2A team from the AIL (team that received the BYE into the second round) and four first round winners.

Old Crescent v Winner Match 3

Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2

Winner Match 4 v Shannon

Quarter-Finals: Saturday, September 21 (2.30pm)

Drawn from four Division 1A teams (Cork Constitution, Garryowen, UCC, Young Munster) and one Division 1B team from the AIL (team that received the bye into the quarter-finals) and three second round winners.

Winner Match 6 v Winner Match 5

UCC v Highfield

Cork Constitution v Garryowen

Winner Match 7 v Young Munster



Semi-Finals: Saturday, September 28 (2.30pm)

Winner Match 11 v Winner Match 8

Winner Match 10 v Winner Match 9



Final: Date TBC

Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 13