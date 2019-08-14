Limerick clubs learn Munster Senior Cup draw
The draw has been made for the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup
THE Draw for the 2019/20 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup was made this Wednesday in Cork
First Round: Saturday, September 7, (2.30pm)
Drawn from four teams from Division 2A (Cashel, Dolphin, Nenagh Ormond, Old Crescent, UL Bohemian – one team receives a Bye into the second round), and four teams from Division 2C (Bruff, Clonmel, Midleton, Sunday’s Well) of the All Ireland League.
Midleton v UL-Bohemian
Bruff v Sunday’s Well
Nenagh Ormond v Cashel
Dolphin v Clonmel
Second Round: Saturday, September 14 (2.30pm)
Drawn from one Division 1B team (Highfield or Shannon – one team receives a Bye into the quarter-finals) and one Division 2A team from the AIL (team that received the BYE into the second round) and four first round winners.
Old Crescent v Winner Match 3
Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2
Winner Match 4 v Shannon
Quarter-Finals: Saturday, September 21 (2.30pm)
Drawn from four Division 1A teams (Cork Constitution, Garryowen, UCC, Young Munster) and one Division 1B team from the AIL (team that received the bye into the quarter-finals) and three second round winners.
Winner Match 6 v Winner Match 5
UCC v Highfield
Cork Constitution v Garryowen
Winner Match 7 v Young Munster
Semi-Finals: Saturday, September 28 (2.30pm)
Winner Match 11 v Winner Match 8
Winner Match 10 v Winner Match 9
Final: Date TBC
Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 13
