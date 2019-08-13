Limerick Senior Hurling championship - Team of the Week

The Limerick Leader was once more across all games in the Bon Secours Limerick Senior hurling championship last weekend and our intrepid reporters have collated their team of the week. With three rounds now played Patrickswell top the 'Super Six' with a 100%, with Na Piarsaigh in hot pursuit. In the second tier, Monaleen are leading the charge on five points, with Ahane in second on 4. See the team below, as well as a list of 'honourable mentions' (These are the players who we fought over). Round 4 takes place this weekend, with ties across Friday and Saturday, leaving Sunday open for all to watch the All-Ireland hurling final.

Goalkeeper

Kieran Madden (Knockainey)



Backs

Mark Carmody (Patrickswell)

Kevin O'Donnell (Kilmallock)

Jamie Porter (Monaleen)

Jack O'Grady (Knockainey)

Evan Enright (Ahane)

Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)



Midfield

William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)



Forwards

Kevin O'Brien (Patrickswell)

Seanie Tobin (Murroe Boher)

Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Ronan Fox (Ahane)

Pat Ryan (Doon)

Willie Griffin (Adare)

Leader Sport - Honourable Mentions

Adam O'Brien (Ahane)

Tommy Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

Davy Ryan (Garryspillane)

Bryan Griffin (Ballybrown)

Dermot Walsh (Knockainey)

Jack Kelleher (Patrickswell)

Paul O'Halloran (Ahane)

Darragh O'Donovan (Doon)

John Flynn (Patrickswell)

Will Henn (Na Piarsaigh)

Ger Collins (Monaleen)

Ed Doyle (Monaleen)

Pádraig Barron (Knockainey)

Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

John Kerins (Garryspillane)

Dylan O'Shea (Garryspillane)

Shane Kenny (Ballybrown)

Dean Coleman (Doon)