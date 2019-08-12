Limerick FC handed away second round tie in FAI Cup

LIMERICK FC have been handed an away tie in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

Tommy Barrett's side will travel away to Premier Division Sligo Rovers for their last 16 tie.

The second round games will be played on the weekend of August 23 to 25

Limerick secured their place in the second round of the FAI Cup with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers at St Colman's Park on Friday night last.

Substitute Edmond O'Dwyer proved the Limerick FC hero as he came off the bench to fire Blues to a hard fought win thanks to an 80th minute winner.

O'Dwyer, back to full fitness after recovering from a broken nose, came off the bench in the 62nd minute and popped up with the winning goal in a tight Cup tie when firing home superbly from Karl O'Sullivan's cut-back.

The Blues had lost their four previous league outings prior to Friday's Cup success in Cobh.

Limerick return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday evening with Athlone Town visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

It is the four last league fixture for the Blues this season and their penultimate league fixture in Garryowen in 2019.

The Blues hopes of securing a promotion play-off spot in the First Division were effectively ended with their run of four league defeats.

2019 Extra.iE FAI Cup Second Round Draw:

Glengad United v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Limerick FC

UCD v St Pats

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda Utd

Derry City v Dundalk

Galway Utd v Cork City

Crumlin Utd v Lucan Utd

Bohemians v Longford Town/Athlone Town