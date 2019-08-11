Wins for Monaleen and Ahane while Murroe-Boher and Ballybrown finished level in Co SHC

THERE were wins for Monaleen and Ahane, while Murroe-Boher and Ballybrown finished level in Group 2 of the Bons Secours Hospital county senior hurling championship on Sunday.

Monaleen lead the way in Group 2, with five points from three games, after scoring an exciting 0-22 to 2-15 victory over Knockainey at Claughaun at lunchtime on Sunday.

The unbeaten city side led 0-12 to 1-7 at half-time, with Lorcan Lyons landing the winning point late on.

Lyons scored three points from play, while Ed Doyle struck over four and top scorer Mark O'Dwyer helped himself to 9 points in all, including six from placed balls.

The Knockainey goals were scored by topscorer Pádraig Barron and Kieran Clancy.

Also in Group 2 Murroe-Boher and Ballybrown played out a nail-biting 2-18 to 1-21 draw on Sunday evening.

Ballybrown, who are level on three points with Murroe Boher in the table, led 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time. Shane Kenny grabbed the Ballybrown goal, while two Seanie Tobin goals in the final 15 minutes ensured the game finished in a welter of excitement.

Andrew Cliffe landed the equalising point from a free with the final puck of a see-saw contest.

Meanwhile, in the remaining game in Group 2 on Sunday evening, Ahane defeated Garryspillane 3-9 to 1-13 in Cappamore.

Ahane led the Bouncers 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time. The two point victory leaves Ahane on four points from their three fixtures, with Garrspillane on two points.