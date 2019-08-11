Limerick Ladies Gaelic footballers drop down to junior ranks
Limerick Ladies Gaelic football team will play in junior ranks next season
LIMERICK Ladies Gaelic footballers will drop back to junior ranks for next year after suffering a 3-21 to 3-5 defeat to Laois in their relegation play-off game in Cahir, Co Tipperary on Sunday afternoon.
Limerick were left with a mountain to claim when trailing Laois by 12 points, 2-12 to 1-3, at half-time in their intermediate relegation play-off. The Limerick goal had arrived early on from Mairead Kavanagh.
Despite two second half goals from Catriona Davis and Kavanagh's second of the game, John Ryan's side still trail by 2-20 to 3-4 with a little over five minutes remaining.
A third Laois goal late on set the seal on an impressive win for the Leinster side against the 2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick.
Meanwhile, to cap a memorable weekend for Limerick camogie, the Shannonsiders' U16 side reached the All-Ireland Camogie final when defeating Laois by a single point, 2-7 to 1-9 in their semi-final in Nenagh. Limerick had trailed by a point, 1-1 to 0-5 at half-time.
Limerick U16s will now play Waterford, impressive semi-final winners over Carlow, in the final.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on