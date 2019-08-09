Struggling Limerick FC take break from league with FAI Cup trip

LIMERICK FC, who have lost their last four league fixtures, face Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers in the Extra.ie FAI Cup this Friday evening, 7pm.

Limerick go into the game on the back of a disappointing run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, with their most recent outing ending in a 3-0 defeat to Cabinteely in Stradbrook last Friday night.

The Blues recent losing run has seen the Shannonsiders' drop out of the promotion play-off picture.

Limerick are set to be without suspended defender Tomas O'Connor, sent off in the defeat to Cabinteely a week ago, for the trip to Cobh.

2017 FAI Cup semi-finalists Limerick have now just four league games remaining this season, beginning with the Friday, August 16 home fixture against Athlone Towen at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup second round draw will take place on Monday next, August 12 at 5pm at FAI HQ, Abbotstown.