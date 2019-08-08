Pike Rovers confirm Limerick FC player in new backroom team

LIMERICK junior soccer side Pike Rovers have confirmed their management team to replace the recently departed Mick Shiel.

Pike revealed on Wednesday night that Brian O'Callaghan and Limerick FC defender Robbie Williams will take charge of their junior side for the 2019/2020 season.

Williams has been involved with another local junior side, Aisling Annacotty in recent times.

Williams' Limerick FC side have just four games remaining in their SSE Airtricity League First Division season. The Blues also play an FAI Cup fixture against Munster Senior League side Cobh Wanderers at St Colman's Park on Friday night.

Pike Rovers start their programme of fixtures in the Premier Division of the local junior league with a mouth-watering home game against Janesboro on Thursday, August 15 at 6.30pm.

Last week, Pike confirmed the departure of manager Mick Shiel, just a few weeks before the start of the new local junior soccer season.

Shiel, who has now had two stints as manager of Pike, guided the Crossagalla side to 2 FAI Junior Cup finals as well as winning local league and Munster Junior Cup titles.