Munster to hold Open Training Session for supporters

THE Munster Rugby squad will host an open training session on Friday week, August 16.

The event will take place at Musgrave Park in Cork from 11am.

After the training session supporters will get the opportunity to meet players, get autographs and take selfies with the pre-season training squad.

The event is free, but admission is by ticket only.

Tickets (six per person) are allocated on a first come first served basis and can be booked online through the Munster Rugby website.

Larger groups who wish to attend should email tickets@munsterrugby.ie

MRSC and 10-Year Ticket Holders can redeem tickets through their accounts.

With the Munster squad currently on a recovery week after completing their first block of pre-season, the players will return to the High Performance Centre in UL to resume training after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 15 Munster representatives involved with the Ireland World Cup training squad will continue their preparations for the Guinness Summer Series with the first game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on this Saturday, August 10.