WATCH: Big Limerick double on Ladies Day at Galway Summer Festival

THERE were two big Limerick wins on the fourth day of the Galway Summer Racing Festival on Thursday.

In-form Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee had a day to remember at Ballybrit when partnering One Cool Poet to his second win of the week at Galway, this time landing the Open Gate Pure Brew Handicap.

The partnership of One Cool Poet and Lee had won the over an extended mile at Ballybrit on Tuesday evening.

The talented Lee timed his run to perfection on the winner who came off the pace to score a thrilling success aboard the 4/1 shot.

The Matthew Smith-trained One Cool Poet prevailed by a length and a half from Faynetta.

Winning jockey Lee has a great record at the Galway Summer Festival and was leading flat rider in Ballybrit at the 2018 Festival when booting home three winners.

There was another Ballingarry success in the concluding bumper when trainer Charles Byrnes saddled the well backed All Those Years to success in the Guinness Time INH Flat Race

All Those Years, who carried the famous green and gold colours of leading Limerick owner JP McManus was backed in from 4/5 to 4/7.

All Those Years ran out a convincing under Derek O’Connor, by three and three parts of a length from Tudors Glory.

Great to finally get off the mark @Galway_Races. We hit the crossbar a bit over the last few days. A nice horse to look forward to for the season ahead. https://t.co/SvZ4Q77RQO — cbyrnesracing (@cbyrnesracing) August 1, 2019

Winning trainer Charles Byrnes said: "It was a nice start to his career and we found a soft race probably. He travels well and we were expecting a good run because it didn't look the greatest of races.

"He'll come on plenty from it. I'd imagine he'll go jumping hurdles now and a bit of easy, yielding ground would be no problem too."