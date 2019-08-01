Pike Rovers confirm manager Mick Shiel's departure

LIMERICK junior soccer side Pike Rovers have confirmed the departure of manager Mick Shiel a few weeks before the start of the new local junior soccer season.

Shiel, who has now had two stints as manager of Pike, guided the Crossagalla side to 2 FAI Junior Cup finals as well as winning local league and Munster Junior Cup titles.

In a tweet issued on Wednesday, Pike Rovers conformed that Mick Sheil has stepped down as manager of our Junior team.

The Tweet continued: "We would like to thank Mick for all his hard work, time and standards that he has set over the last 20 months and wish him the best of luck in the future.

Orginally from Dublin, Sheil spent four years working on the coaching staff at Limerick FC during Pat Scully’s time in charge and won the SSE Airtricity League First Division before leaving when Scully was sacked in 2012.

Sheil then took over Pike for the first time and secured the league and cup double, but stepped down after just one season.