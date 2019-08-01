BETTING: Chosen Mate can land Galway Hurdle prize at Ballybrit

THE marathon seven-day Galway Racing Festival continues at Ballybrit until this Sunday afternoon.

One of the real highlights of the week at Galway Raceourse is Thursday's €300,000 Guinness Galway Handicap Hurdle, the richest hurdle race in Irish racing.

Widely renowned as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Festival, Thursday combines the best in racing and fashion for the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar.

With such a large pot of prizemoney at stake, it is unsurprising that the Hurdle is one of the most competitive contests in a 52-race programme over the week.

Willie Mullins scored his third success in the race with Sharjah, ridden by his son Patrick, last year and Quick Grabim, the winner of the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, is one of nine entries in Thurdday's race for the champion trainer.

Triumph Hurdle third Sayo is also on the Mullins team as are previous Galway festival winners Riven Light and Exchange Rate.

The betting for the race is headed by Joseph O'Brien's Cheltenham Festival winner Band of Brothers at 5/1.

However, preference is for the Gordon Elliott-trained Chosen Mate, currently on offer at 8/1. Chosen Mate is a Grade 2 winner at Naas.