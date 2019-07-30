Harty Cup draws made with just two Limerick schools in the senior hurling showpiece

THE draws have been revealed for the 2019-20 Harty Cup with just two Limerick sides involved.

There are 15 sides the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U19) A Hurling Championship - divided across four groups.

Group C looks very strong with Ardscoil Ris joined by Cork's Rochestown and CBC along with Tipperary's Templemore.

The Limerick city side will be able to call upon Cathal O'Neill, Colin Coughan and Aidan O'Connor who all started for the Limerick minors in Croke Park last Saturday.

Hospital's John the Baptist Community School will play Tipperary duo Thurles and Nenagh, as well as St Colmans College of Fermoy.

Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter finals.

There are six Cork sides competing for the season ahead with three from Tipperary and two each for Limerick, Clare and Waterford.

Just two seasons ago Limerick had five teams in the Harty Cup - Doon’s Scoil Na Trioniode Naofa, Kilmallock’s Colaiste Iosaef and Castletroy College have all dropped down the grades.

Group A: Thurles CBS, St Colmans College of Fermoy, John the Baptist Community School of Hospital, Nenagh CBS.

Group B: DLS of Waterford, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh, Blackwater Community School Lismore, St Flannans College Ennis.

Group C: St Francis College, Rochestown, Christian Brothers College Cork, Ardscoil Ris Limerick, Our Ladys Secondary School, Templemore.

Group D: CBS Midleton, Hamilton High School Bandon, St Josephs Tulla.