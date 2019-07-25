Where Limerick players stand after two rounds of the South of Ireland at Lahinch

THREE Limerick-based players have qualified for the matchplay stages of the 118th Pierse Motors-sponsored South of Ireland Amateur Championship after the second round of strokeplay at Lahinch Golf Club on Thursday.

The cut for the 59 available places fell at +5 with four players on 149 getting through to the matchplay stages.

Castletroy Golf Club's Jack Ryan comfortably secured his place in the matchplay stages after following up on opening round of 71 from Wednesday with a second round on 73 on Thursday. Ryan's two round total of 144 left him on level par for the 36-hole qualifier.

Ryan opened superbly on Thursday, following up on his opening hole birdie with an eagle two on the 475 yard Par 4 fourth hole, the Klondyke, and then a birdie two on the 154 yard Par 3 fifth, The Dell, and another on the ninth.

The Castletroy player made three bogeys on the back nine in windier playing conditions when scoring was more difficult, but finished comfortably inside the qualifying mark.

Jack Ryan will now take on Sean Desmond, of Monkstown, in their last 64 matchplay tie beginning at 10.45am on Friday at Lahinch.

Ryan's Castletroy clubmate Dean McMahon recorded an excellent round of 70 on Thursday to go with his opening round of 78 to reach the matchplay stages of the South.

Highlights of McMahon's round included birdies at the 2nd and 4th holes helping him reach the turn in 34, while he also eagled the Par 4 13th hole and added bogeys at the 14th and 17th.

McMahon finished his two rounds on 148, for +4. McMahon will now face Gerard Dunne, of Co Louth, in the matchplay stages of the South, teeing off at 7.27am on Friday.

Meanwhile, Limerick Golf Club's Michael Reddan also secured their place in the last 64 stage of the South when firing a second successive round of 74 for a +4 total.

Highlights of Reddan's round included birdies at the 4th and 13th holes as he finished both nines in one over par, also adding four bogeys.

The leading qualifier for the 2019 is Hugh Foley of @Royaldublin1 with a magnificent total of -10. South of Ireland Congratulations to all players who have qualified for the Matchplay stages. Matchplay draw below: https://t.co/TZkdY2iTAg@IrishGolfDesk @GUIGolf @CorkGolfNews — Lahinch Golf Club (@LahinchGolfClub) July 25, 2019

Reddan now faces Tiarnan McLarnon, of Massereene Golf Club, in the first round of matchplay on Friday, beginning from the first tee at 11.30am.

The early starters at Lahinch on Thursday had to contend with very windy conditions and while the wind dropped later on in the day, persistent showers and gusts kept the later starters on their toes.

Holder Caolan Rafferty, Amateur Champion James Sugrue, Conor Purcell, Mark Power and John Murphy were all exempted from the qualifier as it clashed with Walker Cup squad practice in Royal Liverpool, meaning there were just 59 places available instead of the usual 64.

South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship, July 24-28

Sponsored by Pierse Motors VW

Results after Round 2 Stroke Play

134 H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 64, 70

141 G O'Mahony (Fota Island), 72, 69

142 M Boucher (Carton House), 71, 71; J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little), 71, 71; E Griffin (Waterford), 70, 72; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 70, 72; R Lester (Hermitage), 70, 72; D Morley (Oughterard), 68, 74; P Coughlan (Castleknock), 67, 75

143 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 72, 71; A Hill (Athenry), 71, 72; P O'Keeffe (Douglas), 68, 75; R Clarke (The Island), 67, 76; P Murphy (Rosslare), 66, 77

144 J Lyons (Galway), 76, 68; S O'Connor (Castlebar), 74, 70; R Brazill (Naas), 73, 71; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 73, 71; T Ford (Co. Sligo), 72, 72; D O'Sullivan (Tralee), 72, 72; K Egan (Carton House), 72, 72; R Mullarney (Galway), 71, 73; J Ryan (Castletroy), 71, 73; J Rackard (Enniscorthy), 69, 75; H O'Hare (Fortwilliam), 69, 75

145 J Whelan (Newlands), 73, 72; R McKeever (Castle), 72, 73; T McLarnon (Massereene), 72, 73; S Desmond (Monkstown), 67, 78

146 R Moran (Castle), 75, 71; S Dickey (UNM North USA), 75, 71; G O'Flaherty (Cork), 73, 73; L Grehan (Mullingar), 72, 74; P Buckley (Memorial Golf Club, USA), 72, 74; P McKeever (Castle), 71, 75; S Flanagan (Portmarnock ), 71, 75; S Hogan (Nenagh), 71, 75; J Hewitt (Tandragee), 70, 76; C Nolan (Galway), 67, 79

147 B Doran (Baltinglass), 72, 75; G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 69, 78; M Horan (Birr Golf Club), 68, 79

148 D McMahon (Castletroy), 78, 70; M McClean (Malone), 77, 71; D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 73; H Duggan (Kilkenny), 75, 73; K McCormack (Portarlington), 75, 73; S Barker (Mourne), 74, 74; M Reddan (Limerick), 74, 74; J Temple (Portmarnock), 74, 74; A Doran (Co. Louth), 73, 75; J Fox (Portmarnock), 72, 76; P Conroy (Enniscorthy), 72, 76; C Butler (Kinsale), 71, 77; A Ryan (Thurles), 70, 78

149 M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 77, 72; R O'Doherty (Enniscrone), 77, 72; E Farrell (Ardee), 76, 73; J Doherty (Carton House), 76, 73;

Missed Cut: J Walsh (Castle), 73, 76; L Power (Galway), 72, 77; E Leonard (Wentworth England), 71, 78; L Nolan (Galway), 71, 78; D Coghlan (Portmarnock), 71, 78; M Young (Golf Du Prieuré, France), 71, 78

150 A McCormack (Castletroy), 76, 74; C Kenny (Portmarnock), 76, 74; R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 75, 75; P Murray (Clontarf), 75, 75; T Clarke (Royal Portrush), 75, 75; J Rowe (Tandragee), 74, 76; R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 78; M Buggy (Castlecomer), 72, 78; O O'Brien (Limerick), 71, 79

151 R O'Connor (Co. Sligo), 77, 74; J Hood (Galgorm Castle), 77, 74; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 77, 74; B Murray (Waterford Castle), 76, 75; C Cunningham (Carton House), 76, 75; G Smyth (Clonmel), 76, 75; F O'Sullivan (Tralee), 75, 76; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 74, 77; P Tobin (Douglas), 73, 78; J Maginn (Mourne), 73, 78; T Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown), 72, 79; I Lynch (Rosslare), 71, 80; T O'Connor (Athlone), 70, 81

152 M Healy (Kinsale), 79, 73; J Kehoe (Limerick), 76, 76; R Dutton (Tandragee), 76, 76; D Flynn (Carton House), 76, 76; S Walsh (Portmarnock), 74, 78; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 74, 78; E Stack (Ballybunion), 72, 80; R Browne (Castle), 71, 81

153 E Smith (The Links Portmarnock), 78, 75; M O'Kelly (Limerick), 77, 76; J Blake (The Island), 76, 77; A Hickey (Ballyhaunis), 74, 79; T Dowdall (Woodbrook), 74, 79; D Connolly (Olympic, USA), 72, 81; A Holé (Biarritz Le Phare ), 70, 83

154 G Ward (Kinsale), 82, 72; J McCarthy (Grange), 81, 73; E O'Brien (Clontarf), 80, 74; K Lynch (Skibbereen), 79, 75; C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire), 78, 76; D Sweeney (Killeen Castle), 77, 77; T Cleary (Woodstock), 76, 78; T O'Mahony (Doneraile ), 76, 78; C Denvir (Elm Park), 76, 78; P Sheehan (Ballybunion), 76, 78; J Hearn (Tramore), 76, 78; P Flynn (Tramore), 75, 79; S Downes (The Royal Dublin), 75, 79

155 C Vaughan (Limerick), 75, 80; O Devereux (Carton House), 72, 83

156 B Shally (Dromoland), 80, 76; S Greenberg (Tandragee), 79, 77; S Poucher (Limerick), 78, 78; T Hackett (Royal Dublin), 78, 78; R Latimer (Knock), 78, 78; C Murtagh (Balcarrick), 75, 81; D Kitt (Athenry), 75, 81; J Sabir (Moate), 75, 81; R Ward (Nenagh), 75, 81

157 M Kennelly (Galway Bay), 82, 75; M MacGrath (UNM North USA), 81, 76; S Muldowney (Shadowridge USA), 75, 82; J Greene (Portmarnock), 74, 83

158 T Neenan (Lahinch), 80, 78; L O'Connor (Edmondstown), 78, 80; C Hickey (Dooks), 77, 81; M O'Neill (Coollattin), 77, 81

159 J Bolger (Jnr) (Courtown), 81, 78; K Bornemann (Douglas), 78, 81; N Schaffrath (GLC Berlin-Wannsee, Germany), 77, 82; N Hearns (Mountrath), 76, 83

160 B Gilligan (Woodstock), 81, 79; M McCormack (The Island/Moss Creek), 77, 83

161 R Berkeley (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 82

163 W Taylor (Cape Fear, USA), 82, 81

164 D Brady (Co. Sligo), 83, 81; P Fitzpatrick (Kanturk), 82, 82; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 85

166 J Fletcher (Warrenpoint), 80, 86

NR 76 P Spratt (West Waterford)

NR 79 C Taylor (Kanturk); R Pierse (Grange)

RTD 80 G Carr (Mullingar)