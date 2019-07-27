Opinion: Nervous more than excited for 2019 Limerick hurling journey - Jerome O'Connell

IT’S always great to see Limerick back in Croke Park.

Even better when it’s the business end of the championship.

Twelve months ago Limerick hurling on was a magical mystery tour and all jumped aboard without a care in the world. Carried on a wave of emotion throughout one of the great hurling championships, no one knew of the final destination nor were they overly burdened by expectation.

This time round, all feels a little different, a bit more real, if you like.

The carefree ambivalence of 2018 is replaced by expectation.

John Kiely and his players perhaps can live in their ‘bubble’ but for most Limerick hurling supporters their eyes are on silverware and nothing else.

Three years into his tenure as manager John Kiely has always stressed a ‘one game at a time mantra’ and that will stand to Limerick this weekend. There is no doubting the players appear to enjoy the taste of success just as much as supporters but semi finals can be tricky to manoeuvre.

That’s not to mention the extremely poor record of Munster champions at the semi final stage – 14 All-Ireland semi final appearances, direct from the provincial final, and just four wins across the last two decades.

Funny thing is, it’s that very statistic that could actually be the motivation needed by Limerick.

This group of players simply love a challenge and tearing up the record books and if they bring the performance levels of the Clare, Waterford or Tipperary games to Croke Park on Saturday I have no doubt they will conquer the Kilkenny challenge and move within a win of retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup.