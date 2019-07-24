Surprise as Limerick's Joe Quaid departs as Westmeath hurling manager

LIMERICK'S Joe Quaid has surprisingly departed as Westmeath senior hurling manager.

Weeks after leading the midlanders to a Croke Park Joe McDonagh Cup final appearance, the Limerickman has departed his role as manager, albeit the details of the departure are yet to be confirmed.

The former Limerick goalkeeper was appointed Westmeath hurling manager last September after three years with Kildare, where he won Keogh and Christy Ring Cup titles.

Although the men in maroon lost the McDonagh Cup final to Laois, Quaid guided Westmeath to league promotion in the Spring with an Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final win over Kerry in Ennis. They will play in the top flight next season in Group One along with Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Waterford and Galway.

In January, Quaid and Westmeath won the Kehoe Cup title following a final win over Antrim.

Quaid had a strong Limerick spine to his Westmeath management - Old Christians' Willie Banks was goalkeeping coach, Adrian O'Sullivan a team coach and Na Piarsaigh's Mike Flynn Performance Analyst.