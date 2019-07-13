Limerick FC will look to bounce back from Bray defeat with home comforts

Limerick's 1-0 defeat to Bray Wanderers last night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division has dealt their chances of reaching the playoffs a blow, but with two home games to come, all is not lost.

A Paul Keegan strike was the difference between the two sides at the seaside last evening. Limerick will not be happy with their overall performance considering former Limerick FC defender Killian Cantwell was sent off after 50 minutes.

The much needed three points did not come Tommy Barrett's way this weekend, but with two home games to come on the bounce, Drogheda July 19 and Cobh Ramblers on July 26, the SuperBlues will be looking to close the gap on the side above them, which now include Cabinteely, Drogheda, Longford and clear league leaders (five points) Shelbourne.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Limerick FC v Drogheda 19/7 (H) 7.45pm

Limerick FC v Cobh Ramblers 26-7 (H) 7.45pm

Limerick FC: Jack Brady, Shane Tracy, Tomas O'Connor, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Karl O'Sullivan, Clyde O'Connell, Darren Murphy, Jason Hughes, Lee Devitt Molloy, Kieran Hanlon. Substitutes: Callan Scully, Andy Quaid, Edmond O'Dwyer, Sean Madigan, Adam Foley, Ger Barry.

Bray Wanderers: Gabriel Sava, Sean Heaney, Hugh Douglas, Kilian Cantwell, Dylan Barnett, Richie Purdy, Dylan McGlade, Paul Keegan, Philip Gannon, Derek Daly, Dean Williams. Substitutes: Dylan Thornton, Luke Nolan, Brandon McCann, Luka Lovic, Adam Hayden, Darragh Gibbons, Jake Ellis.