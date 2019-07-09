Four more Golf stars added to JP McManus ProAm 2020 line up

With just a year to go to the 2020 version of the JP McManus ProAm, the tournament organisers have announced four more stars that will tee it up at the famous Limerick course. Joining the already confirmed stars such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Graeme McDowell.

Dustin Johnson is the current number two golfer in the World, second only to Brooks Koepka. Matt Kuchar, also an American Ryder Cup start is currently number 13 in the World, boasting an impressive 9 US Tour wins.

The American duo will be joined European stars Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Graeme McDowell. Cabrera-Bello, the 35 year old Spanish star has won five times on the European Tour and is sure to attract large galleries in Adare. Another crowd favourite is Ireland's Graeme McDowell. The Northern Irish major winner is 39 now and joined the tour back in 2002. The University of Alabama graduate is from Portrush, the home of this years Open Championship.

Once again, charitable organisations in the Mid-West will benefit from the Pro-Am, with millions raised since the event was first held in 1990. More celebrity and professional announcements will be made in the coming months.

Pro-Am ticket caps are currently priced at €50, which admits holders to both days of the tournament. Tickets for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am are on sale from: www.jpmcmanusproam.com/tickets