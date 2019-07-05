Croke Park officials confirm details of Limerick's All-Ireland Hurling semi finals

CROKE Park officials have confirmed details of Limerick's All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi finals.

The Limerick senior and minor hurlers will play on Saturday July 27.

The Limerick seniors will play at 6pm - live on RTE television and Sky Sports.

The Limerick minors will play at 4pm - live on TG4.

Both sides will now to learn their semi final opponents.

John Kiely's seniors are most likely to play Cork, Kilkenny or Dublin.

Diarmuid Mullins' minors will meet Galway or Kilkenny.