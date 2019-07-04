WATCH: Tens of thousands of golf fans flock to sun-kissed Lahinch for Irish Open

TENS of thousands of golf fans flocked to Lahinch this Thursday as many of the world's top golfers showcased their skills on the opening morning of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Up to 100,000 golf fans are expected to throng the famed West Clare links between now and Sunday as the star-studded field bid to claim the top prize in the pretigious $7 million Rolex Series event.

The pleasant morning sunshine added to the festival atmosphere at Lahinch

Home hero Shane Lowry made a fast start to the tournament 10 years after winning the event as an amateur in Co Louth.

Lowry's three-ball which also included England Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Russell Knox, of Scotland, drew an enormous gallery of people right through from its teetime of 8.40am until they finished out on the 18th green.

After a slow start which saw him bogey the third hole, Lowry rallied superbly to shoot 66, making birdies at the 5th, 9th, 12th, 14th and 18th.

Afterwards Lowry said: "There are certain weeks over the last while where I have shot myself in the foot during the first round, so it's nice to get out there and shoot a nice score.

"I'm not going to lie, I was feeling a but uneasy this morning, a bit anxious and wanted to get out there and shoot a decent score and I did so I'm very happy right now.

"I was on the putting green this morning and I just couldn't wait to get going and once you hit your first couple of shots you're going then and the adrenaline is pulling you through."

WATCH: You could be in worse places on a Thursday morning in July. The 7th fairway at @LahinchGolfClub on opening day of #DDFIrishOpen #LLSport #golf #Lahinch pic.twitter.com/C7xZygPeZk — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) July 4, 2019

Lowry's excellent opening round left him tied sixth, his -4 total being one shot behind the co-leaders on -5. That quintet included Thorbjørn Olesen, of Denmark, and England's Lee Slattery.