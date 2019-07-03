Limerick star Cian Lynch says Irish Open Pro-Am with Shane Lowry was 'some experience'

LIMERICK hurling star Cian Lynch described playing with leading Irish professional golfer Shane Lowry and two more of the country's top inter-county hurlers in the Wednesday's Pro Am at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch as 'some experience.'

Midfielder Lynch, who played a key role in Limerick's runaway Munster senior hurling final success over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, was paired with 2009 Irish Open champion Lowry and inter-county hurling stars Joe Canning, of Galway, and Clare's Shane O'Donnell.

The fourball, which included Hurler of the Year Lynch, attracted the biggest gallery by some way of the morning starters in the Pro -Am at a sun-drenched Lahinch.

Patrickswell clubman Lynch, who is a relative newcomer to golf, admitted that he was nervous before hitting his opening tee shot as a result of playing in sun exalted company and in front of such large crowds.

Afterwards Cian Lynch told the Limerick Leader: "It was some experience. I was actually nervous enough and it was daunting enough to come out here and play in such a place like Lahinch.

"I just couldn't say 'no' to something like this, to play with the likes of Shane Lowry, Joe Canning and Shane O'Donnell. These kind of opportunities don't come around very often and I was delighted and I was only delighted I didn't hurt someone with a stray golf ball too, delighted to get through it.

"Hitting a sliotar and hitting a golf ball is totally different. Come here, it's like everything, once you practice and practice, you try and get the hang of it."

Lynch was fulsome in his praise of the golfing advice and tips Lowry had passed on during the course of their round which began at 7.45am.

Lynch said: "Today for me was all about getting out and getting to meet the likes of a top pro like Shane Lowry and see what the man he is. In fairness, there were times when I wasn't too sure what I was doing and Shane would come over and show me what to do.

"He is such a down to earth fella. It was some experience. I am only delighted to get through it.

"The good shots were few and far between. On the 18th there, I took about three or four putts to get it in the hole. I actually don't think I finished out in the end!

"It was the first time for me to be so up close and beside that calibre of golfer. To see the knowledge of the game he has of it, what he can do with the ball, he can nearly make it talk.

"We were honoured to be in his presence today. It was some experience.

"We were blessed with the weather. It could have been a wet and windy day, but everything was perfect and hopefully the next few days are great and hopefully Shane can drive on again.

"It was daunting enough, but golf is something that if I had the time I would love to take up because when you are working, training every evening it is hard to find the time.

"Down the line, I would love to get into it."

Lynch said the Limerick players would not be getting carried away on the back of Sunday's 12-point Munster final win which propelled them into favouritism to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup next month.

"There is no point in getting carried away on the back of last Sunday. We enjoyed the win and now it's time to get back on the horse again and drive on!"