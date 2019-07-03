Six Limerick rowers named on Irish squads

Irish rowing have this week confirmed the U23 and Junior crews selected and pre-selected to represent Ireland at a number of upcoming International events. Castleconnell Boat Club have five rowers named on the squads in what can only be described as a magnificent achievement for the club based in East Limerick on the banks of the River Shannon.

James Quinlan has been named in the Mens U23 4+ for the World Championships in Sarasota, while James O’ Donovan has been named in the JM4+ for the Junior World Championships, in Tokyo. Another Caslteconnell trio, Rory O’ Neill (JM4X) Niamh Kiely and Lauren O’ Brien (both JW4-) will feature in the Coupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno.

The sixth Limerick rower on the squads is Chris Kirwin of SMRC who takes part in the JW2x-, also at the Coupe.

U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Selected Crews

Men’s U23 4+

James Quinlan (Castleconnell)

Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel)

Brion O’ Rourke (NUIG)

Cox: Eoin Finnegan (St Josephs)



Men’s Lightweight 4x

Miles Taylor (QUBBC)

Ryan Ballantine (Portora)

Hugh Sutton (UCC)

Eoin Gaffney (Shandon)



U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Pre-Selected Crews

Women’s U23 4-

Emily Hegarty (UCC)

Tara Hanlon (UCC)

Eimear Lambe (UCD)

Claire Feerick (Neptune)



Women’s U23 Lightweight 2x

Cliodhna Nolan (NUIG)

Aoife Casey (UCC)



Junior World Championships, Tokyo 2019 – Selected Crews

JM4+

John Kearney (Cork)

Jack Dorney (Shandon)

James O’ Donovan (Castleconnell)

Matthew Gallagher (St Josephs)

Cox: Leah O’ Regan (Shandon)



JW2x

Molly Curry (CGS)

Rhiannon O’ Donoghue (Killorglin)



Coupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno 2019 – Selected Crews

JW4x-

Lucy McCoy (Belfast)

Aoife Lynch (Lee)

Sadhbh Scully (Carlow)

Anna Tyther (Killorglin)



JW2x-

Chris Kirwin (SMRC)

Grace Healy (Commercial)



JW2-

Jane Duggan (Cork)

Claragh O’ Sullivan (Cork)



JM4x-

Rory O’ Neill (Castleconnell)

Fionn O’ Reilly (Skibbereen)

Thomas Kelly (Kenmare)

Andrew Sheehan (Lee)



JW4-

Alison Daly (Commercial)

Sarah Daly (Commercial)

Niamh Kiely (Castleconnell)

Lauren O’ Brien (Castleconnell)

Cox: Vicky Hanlon (Cork)