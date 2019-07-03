Six Limerick rowers named on Irish squads
Irish rowing have this week confirmed the U23 and Junior crews selected and pre-selected to represent Ireland at a number of upcoming International events. Castleconnell Boat Club have five rowers named on the squads in what can only be described as a magnificent achievement for the club based in East Limerick on the banks of the River Shannon.
James Quinlan has been named in the Mens U23 4+ for the World Championships in Sarasota, while James O’ Donovan has been named in the JM4+ for the Junior World Championships, in Tokyo. Another Caslteconnell trio, Rory O’ Neill (JM4X) Niamh Kiely and Lauren O’ Brien (both JW4-) will feature in the Coupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno.
The sixth Limerick rower on the squads is Chris Kirwin of SMRC who takes part in the JW2x-, also at the Coupe.
U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Selected Crews
Men’s U23 4+
James Quinlan (Castleconnell)
Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)
Daire Lynch (Clonmel)
Brion O’ Rourke (NUIG)
Cox: Eoin Finnegan (St Josephs)
Men’s Lightweight 4x
Miles Taylor (QUBBC)
Ryan Ballantine (Portora)
Hugh Sutton (UCC)
Eoin Gaffney (Shandon)
U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Pre-Selected Crews
Women’s U23 4-
Emily Hegarty (UCC)
Tara Hanlon (UCC)
Eimear Lambe (UCD)
Claire Feerick (Neptune)
Women’s U23 Lightweight 2x
Cliodhna Nolan (NUIG)
Aoife Casey (UCC)
Junior World Championships, Tokyo 2019 – Selected Crews
JM4+
John Kearney (Cork)
Jack Dorney (Shandon)
James O’ Donovan (Castleconnell)
Matthew Gallagher (St Josephs)
Cox: Leah O’ Regan (Shandon)
JW2x
Molly Curry (CGS)
Rhiannon O’ Donoghue (Killorglin)
Coupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno 2019 – Selected Crews
JW4x-
Lucy McCoy (Belfast)
Aoife Lynch (Lee)
Sadhbh Scully (Carlow)
Anna Tyther (Killorglin)
JW2x-
Chris Kirwin (SMRC)
Grace Healy (Commercial)
JW2-
Jane Duggan (Cork)
Claragh O’ Sullivan (Cork)
JM4x-
Rory O’ Neill (Castleconnell)
Fionn O’ Reilly (Skibbereen)
Thomas Kelly (Kenmare)
Andrew Sheehan (Lee)
JW4-
Alison Daly (Commercial)
Sarah Daly (Commercial)
Niamh Kiely (Castleconnell)
Lauren O’ Brien (Castleconnell)
Cox: Vicky Hanlon (Cork)
