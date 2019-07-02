REVEALED: Opening tee times for star names at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch

THE tee-times have been announced for the threeballs on the opening two days of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club.

Play will commence off the first tee for all groupings, with the first threeball setting out at 6.45am on Thursday and the final group that day teeing off at 3.50pm.

Highlights among the morning starters this Thursday at the famed Co Clare links will be the threeball of Irish favourite Shane Lowry, leading fancy Tommy Fleetwood and holder Russell Knox at 8.40am. Lowry famously won the Irish Open at Co Louth Golf Club as an amateur in 2009.

This marquee threeball will be preceded by the grouping of former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, Major winner and Ryder Cup hero Martin Kaymer and Danish star Thorbjorn Olesen.

Former US Masters winner Danny Willett plays alongside Irish professional Gavin Moynihan and Marcus Kinhult at 9am, with US-based Irish man Seamus Power due out 10 minutes later in the company of Tom Lewis and Joost Luiten.

Marquee groups among the afternoon starters at Lahinch on Thursday include the threeball grouping of three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and the English duo of Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton, due out at 1.10pm.

Another match sure to attract a huge following of spectators on Thursday is that of pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm, Major winner Louis Oosthuizen, from South Africa, and in-form English professional Matt Wallace. The group will tee off the first at 1.20pm.

Right behind this attractive threeball will be that of Irish professional Paul Dunne, the vastly experienced Lee Westwood and another English man Eddie Pepperell.