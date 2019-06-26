New sponsor confirmed for rugby's All-Ireland League

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today announced the signing of a five year partnership with Energia which will see the electricity and gas supply company become the official energy partner to Irish Rugby and title sponsor of both the Men’s and Women’s All-Ireland League (AIL) competitions.

In the 30th season of the men’s competition the league will be rebranded as the Energia AIL while for the first time ever the women’s competition will have a title sponsor and will be renamed the Energia Women’s AIL.

The IRFU and Energia have worked closely over the past few months to deliver a sponsorship activation package that will assist clubs in their efforts to be sustainable sporting hubs within their communities.

In addition to promotional and profile support for the AIL, Energia will provide a suite of offerings that will greatly benefit clubs by reducing overheads and providing long-term sustainable power solutions:

* Club Discounted Electricity and Gas rates

* Club Sustainability Scheme – funding for energy efficiency upgrades to significantly reduce energy consumption and costs

* Club Member Switching Reward Scheme that financially benefits your Club

Ian McIlrath, IRFU President, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Energia on board as the title sponsors of our premier club competitions and official energy partner. Energia are a dynamic company with a lot to offer to Irish Rugby and we look forward to working with them over the years to come in what is a very exciting addition to our club game."

Speaking at the announcement, Gary Ryan, Managing Director Energia Customer Solutions, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the IRFU as Official Energy Partner of Irish Rugby and title sponsor of the All-Ireland League. It is a very exciting time to be involved with Irish Rugby as they prepare to take on the world in Japan this Autumn and we’re delighted to sponsor Irish Rugby from grassroots to the national team. We have an exciting journey ahead of us and we look forward to working closely with Irish Rugby to deliver future success."

Colin McEntee, IRFU Director of Rugby Development, commented, "I have been really impressed with Energia’s approach to date and their appetite to understand where clubs may require support. Through their business they can deliver tangible benefits to Clubs and their members.

The AIL is the IRFU’s premier club competition with excitement and drama across all six divisions of the men’s and women’s leagues each weekend. As Clubs start to build towards the start of the 2019/20 season the arrival of Energia as sponsor of the AIL is a great boost to the competition."