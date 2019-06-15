Limerick's Sevens ace Aoife Doyle eyes Biarritz glory with Ireland

LIMERICK woman Aoife Doyle is one of five Munster players named in Ireland Women’s 7s Coach Stan McDowell squad for this weekend's final round of the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Biarritz.

Twenty four-year-old Doyle, from Merval Park in Clareview is a member of the Ireland Women’s 7s team which has set their sights on qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Shannon RFC player Doyle is one of 12 players who have been contracted under the Sevens Programme by the IRFU as the squad targets Olympic qualification.

The 12-woman Ireland side to compete in Biarritz this weekend side sees Stacey Flood return to action having missed out on the past three legs of the World Series due to injury.

Ireland are in Pool B with Australia, Canada and Spain, with the Aussies up first on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend, McDowell said: "As we reach the final leg of the World Series, we can reflect on four players making their Series debuts this season as well as other players in the programme getting more game time and gaining great experience.

With the Olympic repechage in just over a month, Biarritz is another great opportunity for the players to go up against the best in the world and put their best foot forward ahead of the up-and-coming challenges that we’ll encounter at the tournament in Kazan."

The next tournament for Ireland is the first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix, which takes place in Marcoussis in France on June 29 and 30 and that is followed by the Rugby Europe Olympic Repechage on the 13th and 14th July in Kazan, Russia, where the winners will secure a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The final tournament of the season is the second leg of the Grand Prix which is in Kharkiv in the Ukraine on July 20 and 21.

Ireland Women's 7s Squad for Biarritz 7s, Stade Aguiléra, Biarritz

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series – Biarritz 7s – Ireland Fixtures

Pool B – Day 1

Saturday, June 15

Ireland v Australia – 12:52pm (local time)/11:52am (Irish time)

Ireland v Canada – 3.14pm (local time)/2.14pm (Irish time)

Ireland v Spain – 5:58pm (local time)/4:58am - Sunday (Irish time)

Day 2

Sunday, June 16

Play-Offs

The games will be streamed live in the World Rugby Sevens Online Channels: YouTube: WorldRugby7s; Twitter: WorldRugby7s; Facebook: WorldRugby7s