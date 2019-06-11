Seven Munster players in Ireland U20 squad to face Italy at World Cup

SEVEN Munster players have been named in the Ireland U20 matchday squad to face Italy in their final pool fixture at the World Rugby U20 World Championships in Argentina on Wednesday afternoon.

The game takes place at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe, kicking off at 2.30pm (Irish time).

Ireland U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has confirmed the starting XV for the game with a number of changes from the line-up that lost out to Australia on Saturday.

In the front-row, Young Munster's Josh Wycherley start alongside John McKee and Michael Milne.

Shannon clubman Thomas Aherne comes into the second-row alongside Ryan Baird.

The back-row consists of David McCann, Ciaran Booth and Azur Allison.

Colm Reilly starts at scrum-half alongside Garryowen FCs Ben Healy who lines out at out-half.

Cormac Foley is named at centre alongside Liam Turner who will captain the side.

The back-three sees Rob Russell and Angus Kernohan on the wings, with Shannon's Jake Flannery at full-back.

UCCs John Hodnett (knee) and Stewart Moore (shoulder) have returned home due to injury and are replaced in the squad by Shannon’s Luke Clohessy and UCD’s David Ryan and they are named amongst the replacements.

Ronan Watters is following return to play protocols after a head injury sustained against Australia and is therefore not available for selection for tomorrow’s game.

Ireland U20 v Itay U20, World Rugby U20 World Championship, Pool B, (Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe, Tuesday, 4th June 2019, 2.30pm Irish time

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain

12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht

20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *

24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *

28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *



*Denotes uncapped at this level