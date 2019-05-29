Waterford GAA confirm match day travel arrangements for Munster hurling tie

Waterford GAA have announced the following Match Day Information for hurling fans travelling to Waterford on Sunday for the Munster Senior (2pm) and Minor (12pm) Hurling Championship games between Waterford and Limerick!



Traffic Restrictions before and during match

A cordon will be put in place around Walsh Park. Cordon in place from 10am to 4:30pm. The cordon will consist of the following points.

• At Keane’s Road/Upper Yellow Road Junction to Slievekeale (Road Closed to all Traffic)

• Tycor Avenue/Upper Yellow Road Junction (Resident Access only)

• Ard Na Graine/Upper Yellow Road Junction (Resident Access only)

• Ard Na Graine/Morrission’s Avenue Junction (Resident Access only)

• Ard Na Graine/Griffith Place Junction (Resident Access only)

• Slievekeale Road/Bernard Place Junction to Keane’s Road Junction (Back of

Stand) (Road closed to Traffic)

• Vincent White Road at Ashe Road Roundabout will be closed off up to Walsh

Park Arbour Road Junction. (Road closed to Traffic)

• Paddy Browns Road at Church Road Junction no traffic will be allowed travel

along Paddy Browns road towards Walsh Park. All Traffic will be diverted

across Church Road to Claremont and back onto Cork Road.

• Skibbereen Road/Ossary Drive Lismore Park Junction no traffic will be

allowed to travel towards Walsh Park. (Residents only access)

Waterford GAA are urging patrons to travel early especially those unfamiliar with Waterford City. Please use the designated car-parks mentioned below.

Walsh Park is located in a residential area and illegal parking will not be tolerated. Anyone who is found to be obstructing entrances or emergency routes will have their vehicle removed by the Gardai.



Match Day Parking

There are a number of Official Match Parking Areas which include:

• Mount Sion GAA Social Centre – Space for 900 cars, Free Bus Parking and Bar and Catering on site – EIR Code X91 RK51 – Less than 1km from pitch

• Waterford Shopping Centre – Space for 200 cars – X91 X661 – 2km

• Waterford Crystal Car Park – Space for 100 cars – EIR Code X91 VY04

• City Centre Car-Parks - 3kms



More Information

All Stiles will be in operation and below is a guide to entry points for each area.

• Stiles 1-6 - North Terrace (Upper Keane’s Road)

• Stiles 7-10 – West Terrace (Lower Keane’s Road)

• Stiles 11-18 – Stand (Either side of the stand)

• Stiles 19-23 – East Terrace (Lower Slievekeale – City End)

• VIP/Media Entrance is located at the middle of the Stand, opposite the Waterford Health Park.

• Wheelchair Entrance is located at the Main Gate at the roundabout at Keane’s Road.

Concession gates are located at stiles 6, 10, 14, 15, 23.

Gates will open at 10:30am. The stand is unreserved and seats are on a first come first served basis.

Walsh Park is sectioned into 4 different areas - The Stand, East Terrace, West Terrace and North Terrace. Tickets will state the section and the entry stiles for that particular area and no access will be permitted to any other section of the ground.