WIN: Limerick v Cork Munster Senior Football Championship tickets competition

Limerick Leader Sport in association with Munster GAA has five pairs of tickets to give away for this weekend's Munster Senior Football Championship fixture in Cork's Pairc Ui Rinn.

You can win one of these pairs by simply emailing us and using #LLSport in the subject line.

The competition ends this Tuesday May 28 at midnight. One entry per person only please.



Prize

Five pairs of tickets to Limerick versus Cork Munster Senior Football clash in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday at 7pm



How to enter

Email sport@limerickleader.ie Using #LLSport in the subject line.

Please give details of your name, address and telephone number so that we can contact the winners by Wednesday morning of this week.