WATCH: Resilient Limerick overcome floodlight failure and leaders Cabo' for vital win

RESILIENT Limerick FC overcame a stoppage for floodlight failure and SSE Aitricity League First Division leaders Cabinteely to score an exciting 1-0 at the Markets Field on Friday night.

The game was halted for 25 minutes in the second half due to an issue with the floodlights which had not come on as night closed in at the Garryowen match venue.

Match referee Jason Mannix stopped the game after 79 minutes as the floodlights had not come on at the Garryowen venue. Both sets of players remained on the pitch for 20 minutes as the supporters waited for the floodlights to come on.

During that time the PA announced that the stoppage had been due to a 'technical issue' with the floodlights. The PA later announced that supporters at the game should keep their ticket stubs from Friday night's game along to the next home game against Galway United on Saturday, June 8.

The incident capped a dramatic week for Limerick FC off the pitch. Last week, the Limerick FC players voted unanimously to serve strike notice on the club. Through a PFAI statement it was confirmed that if wages and expenses payments which fall due in the future are not honoured, then the players would go on strike.

WATCH: Smashing win for @LimerickFCie who overcome floodlight failure & @SSEAirtricityLg First Division leaders Cabinteely 1-0 to make it back-to-back league wins at Markets Field #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport pic.twitter.com/Pwl548w9YT — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) May 24, 2019

However, it is understood that earlier this week, Limerick FC gave assurances to the PFA Ireland that the Blues players would be paid outstanding wages and expenses.

On the pitch, a 33rd minute goal from Conor Ellis helped resilient Limerick FC make it back-to-back wins in the First Division following their 3-2 victory over Cobh Ramblers six days earlier.

In Limerick FC team news, Colm Walsh-O'Loughlen, Will Fitzgerald, Andy Quaid and Sean Russell missed the game through injury. Shaun Kelly was absent through suspension after picking up five yellow cards. Kelly was replaced in defence by Tomas O'Connor.

Limerick and Cabinteely had already met once this season in the SSE Airtricity First Division with the Super Blues securing a hard fought 2-1 win over Cabo at Stradbrook Park back in March.

WATCH: Players kicking about at Markets Field as we await the turning on of the floodlights. Nightfall closing in. @LimerickFCie lead Cabinteely 1-0. The week of high drama continues! #LLSport @Limerick_Leader @LimkLeaderSport pic.twitter.com/Osp0EeHQGp — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) May 24, 2019

In a lively opening, either side could have taken the lead into the opening six minutes, before Blues' striker Kieran Hanlon headed narrowly wide off Conor Ellis' pinpoint ninth minute cross.

The home side really should have been in front in the 16th minute. Sean McSweeney set up Conor Ellis with a terrific pass, but the striker shot wide in a one-on-one opportunity after his initial effort was saved by Cabo' 'keeper Stephen McGuinness.

After a couple of earlier misses, Ellis finally fired the home side in front on 33 minutes. The lively O'Hanlon did well off a throw in, but his strike on goal smacks against the crossbar. However, the alert Ellis was on hand to head into an empty net for the lead goal. It was no more than Tommy Barrett's charges deserved for their enterprising display.

WATCH: Game halted at Markets Field as we wait for floodlights to be turned on. @LimerickFCie lead Cabinteely 1-0 after 80 mins. PA announces that there's a 'technical issue with floodlights'! #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/LgxumrC9l8 — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) May 24, 2019

The home side came close to doubling their advantage five minutes before the break, when firstly Lee Devitt's left foot effort slid along the crossbar before flashing wide and moments later McSweeney's effort brought a fine save from Cabo' keeper McGuinness.

Limerick deservedly maintained their 1-0 advantage until half-time.

Cabinteely began to creep more into the game as the third quarter wore on. However, it was Limerick who came closest to grabbing the second goal in the 72nd minute as substitute Karl O'Sullivan showed terrific pace to get in behind the visitors defence down the right. His cutback found Ellis, but his first time effort on goal was smothered by McGuinness in the Cabinteely goal.

Neither side managed to create much by way of a decent scoring opportunity once the game resumes following the issue with the floodlights as Limerick picked up three valuable league points.

WATCH: Warm hand for @LimerickFCie players as they head to dressing room leading @SSEAirtricityLg First Division leaders Cabinteely 1-0 at half-time. Conor Ellis with precious lead goal for the Blues #LLSport @LimkLeaderSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/07EIrKtCfJ — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) May 24, 2019

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Athlone on Friday night, before a home tie with Galway United on Saturday, June 8.

LIMERICK FC: Jack Brady, Killian Brouder, Robbie Williams. Jason Hughes, Kieran Hanlon (Karl O'Sullivan 70), Conor Ellis (Adam Foley 85), Shane Tracy, Lee Devitt, Sean McSweeney, Tomas O'Connor, Darren Murphy.

CABINTEELY: Stephen McGuinness, Jack Tuite, Jack Watson, Keith Dalton, Robert Manley, Kieran Marty Waters, Eoin Massey, Zack O'Neill (Shane Barnes 68), Jack Hudson (Luke Clucas 68), Sean Fitzpatrick, Jonathon Carlin.

REFEREE: Jason Mannix